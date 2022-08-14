Condor Capital Management Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

