Condor Capital Management Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.