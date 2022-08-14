Condor Capital Management Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $84,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 61,266.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after buying an additional 1,595,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $28.04 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

