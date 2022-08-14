Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $294.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $301.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

