Condor Capital Management Purchases New Position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FGMCU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Get FG Merger alerts:

FG Merger Price Performance

Shares of FGMCU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. FG Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.