Condor Capital Management Purchases New Position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FGMCU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000.
FG Merger Price Performance
Shares of FGMCU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. FG Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
FG Merger Company Profile
FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.
