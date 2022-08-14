Condor Capital Management Purchases 18,073 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 77.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.45 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $234,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,919,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,850 shares of company stock valued at $886,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

