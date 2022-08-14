Condor Capital Management Buys New Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.