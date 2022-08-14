Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 896.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance
JWSM stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.
Jaws Mustang Acquisition Profile
