Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.