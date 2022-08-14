Condor Capital Management Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $243.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

