Condor Capital Management Acquires 29,792 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AINV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Investment to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Apollo Investment to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.53%.

About Apollo Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

