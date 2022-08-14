Condor Capital Management Acquires 228 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

