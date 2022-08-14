Condor Capital Management Acquires 18,073 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.11% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.20.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

In related news, COO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,818.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Mountain Finance news, COO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 4,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 71,850 shares of company stock worth $886,865. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.