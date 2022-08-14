Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in July

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,961.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCRDF remained flat at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. Concordia Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

