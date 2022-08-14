CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in July

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €59.00 ($60.20) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($77.55) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CMPVF stock remained flat at 52.50 during trading hours on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of 52.50 and a 1-year high of 78.15.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

