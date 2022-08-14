Comparing Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A Zymergen -1,962.56% -72.62% -52.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Zymergen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zymergen $16.74 million 19.90 -$361.79 million ($3.72) -0.87

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Zymergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitcoin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymergen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitcoin Group and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zymergen 0 6 0 0 2.00

Zymergen has a consensus price target of $6.28, indicating a potential upside of 94.27%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Volatility & Risk

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymergen has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zymergen beats Bitcoin Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

