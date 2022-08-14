Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in July

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $71.93. 28,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,385. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

