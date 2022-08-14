Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $89.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 245,352 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $21,170,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

