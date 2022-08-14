Color Platform Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $212,768.24 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,284.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00574213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00258110 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016694 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

