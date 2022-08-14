Color Platform Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $212,782.03 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

