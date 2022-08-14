Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.