Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Hits $131,988.27

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $131,988.27 and approximately $18.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013775 BTC.
Collateral Pay Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Collateral Pay Coin Trading
