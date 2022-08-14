CoinLoan (CLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.81 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for $17.34 or 0.00071214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $33.81 million and $259,905.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013753 BTC.
CoinLoan Profile
CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CoinLoan Coin Trading
