Coin98 Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.28 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $103.28 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000231 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00072709 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001235 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

