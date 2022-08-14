Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on August 31st

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of UTF opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

