Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on August 31st

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of UTF opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.85.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
