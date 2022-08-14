Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

CCOI opened at $60.27 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 378.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

