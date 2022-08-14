Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COGT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of COGT opened at $14.13 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $647.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Biosciences

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

