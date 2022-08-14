CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CN Energy Group. Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNEY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
CN Energy Group. Company Profile
