CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CN Energy Group. Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNEY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

