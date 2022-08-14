ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Down 41.2% in July

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClimateRock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClimateRock stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 6.53% of ClimateRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRC remained flat at $9.94 during trading on Friday. ClimateRock has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

