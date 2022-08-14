Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVRW remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. 680,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,538. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.