Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Price Performance

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

Pershing Square Tontine Company Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

