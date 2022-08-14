Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.