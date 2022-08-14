Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $117,000 Position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

