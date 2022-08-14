Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $9,459,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 5,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 898,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 881,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

