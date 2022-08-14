Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AvePoint by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 38,938 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.02 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

About AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

