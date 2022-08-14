Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 29.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Clarus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $5,038,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLAR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clarus from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of CLAR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,230. Clarus has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.31 million, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

