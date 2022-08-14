City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $560.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

