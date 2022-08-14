Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $305.00 at SVB Leerink

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $276.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.67.

Shares of CI stock opened at $290.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $291.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.29.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,508. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

