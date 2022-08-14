Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) SVP Sells $2,020,853.16 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cigna Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $290.92 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $291.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

