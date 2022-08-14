Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,508. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

NYSE CI traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $290.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day moving average of $253.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $291.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

