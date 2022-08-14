Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

