Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

CHYCY stock remained flat at $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.23. Chiyoda has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

Chiyoda Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.