Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
CHYCY stock remained flat at $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.23. Chiyoda has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.04.
Chiyoda Company Profile
