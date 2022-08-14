China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

China Natural Resources stock remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Friday. 27,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

