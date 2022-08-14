China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 62.3% in July

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

Shares of CLEU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 83,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,874. China Liberal Education has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Trading of China Liberal Education

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Liberal Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 381,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.75% of China Liberal Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

