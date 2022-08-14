Chimpion Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00005903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $45.77 million and $112,226.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

