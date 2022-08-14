Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $123,132.00

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $45.62 million and approximately $123,132.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00005922 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

