Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:CQP opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 202.44%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

