Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ CMMB traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

