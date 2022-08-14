Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $248,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,610,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,903.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,060. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CKPT opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.64.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 173.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
