ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $822,054.56 and $146,489.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,536.44 or 0.99844412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00048578 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00027226 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

According to CryptoCompare, "OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. "

