ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Achieves $48,021.67

ChartEx (CHART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $48,021.67 and $12.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013682 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

